King Charles appears emotional as he greets wellwishers after heartbreaking weekend The royal couple attended church together

King Charles III appeared emotional as he arrived at Crathie Church in Balmoral on Sunday to attend a service with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

The 73-year-old monarch waved to well-wishers as the couple's car slowly drove up to the church, with Camilla sat supportively by his side.

Charles was smartly dressed in a tweed suit with a pretty blue flower in his lapel. His wife, meanwhile, chose a striking green coat featuring a red trim, teamed with matching beret-style hat complete with feather.

It was a difficult weekend for the royal couple. Saturday marked the one-month anniversary of the death of his beloved mother, the Queen.

Charles appeared emotional after a difficult weekend

Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral on 8 September – and on Sunday, a new photo was posted on the castle’s official Instagram account that really resonated with royal fans.

The beautiful image shows the grand Scottish residence basked in afternoon sunshine and was captioned: “A beautiful autumn day at Balmoral Castle.”

A beautiful new photo of Balmoral was shared online

Royal watchers were quick to comment on the poignant post, with one writing: “What a beautiful place for Her Majesty to spend her last days.” A second admitted: “The castle will now always remind me of the death of the wonderful Queen.”

A third wrote: “What a beautiful picture, Balmoral in all its glory. Just our beloved Queen missing.” A fourth simply said: “A very beautiful and special place.”

Charles with his beloved late 'mama', the Queen

Traditionally, the Queen would always spend her summer holidays at Balmoral, away from her royal duties. It has not been confirmed if the new King will follow this tradition as his mother did, but it seems likely given his love of the great outdoors and picturesque surroundings.

It was believed to be the Queen's favourite place to stay out of all of her homes, and she once even branded it "a paradise in the Highlands".

