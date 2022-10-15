Princess of Wales shares inspiring message for major event The royal is a patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League

The Princess of Wales is one sporty royal, and this is shown with some of her patronages, which includes the Rugby Football League.

Ahead of the women's second match, which was against France, the royal sent a letter of encouragement to the team. The letter, which she personally signed, read: "To the England Rugby League teams, I wanted to wish you the very best of luck with your respective World Cup tournaments.

WATCH: The Princess of Wales sends special video to the England Rugby team

"I was so honoured to become Patron of the RFL earlier this year, not least because I know what an important moment this is for Rugby League. The ability to take part in any World Cup tournament is incredible, but to be able to do so on your home turf, hosting teams from around the world and showcasing everything that this fantastic sport has to offer is truly special.

"I am also very proud that this will be the most inclusive Rugby League World Cup to date, with the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments running alongside each other for the first time. We're in for an amazing few weeks of rugby and I look forward to cheering you on all the way!"

Kate continued: "I know that it has been a particularly long wait for you all but I hope that the extra year has worked in your favour and that you are now even more prepared to take on the challenges ahead. You have worked incredibly hard to get to this point and I have no doubt that your efforts will inspire the next generation of Rugby League stars onto the pitch."

She concluded: "Good luck! I know you will do us all very proud and I can't wait to see you all in action."

Kate is the patron of the Rugby Football League

The women's rugby team is making the nation proud, having confidently won both of their matches. Last week, they thrashed Fiji 84-19, while on Saturday they triumphed over France 13-7. They are scheduled to play against South Africa next week.

Last week, before the Rugby World Cup started in New Zealand, Kate shared a video message for the England rugby team.

Shared by the official England Rugby account on Twitter, the mum-of-three wished the Red Roses "all the very best of luck" on the tournament, and promised to set her alarm clock early to "cheer you on all the way".

Kate and son Prince George are big rugby fans

Kate was announced as the new patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League in February, taking over the roles from brother-in-law Prince Harry.

For her first outing as their patron, she joined Eddie Jones's England side for a training session at Twickenham Stadium, dressed in the full kit, as she completed exercises with members of the men's and women's squads.

