Princess Kate reveals surprising rugby plans for 'the weeks ahead' – Video

The Princess of Wales has sent a special video message to the England rugby team ahead of the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Shared by the official England Rugby account on Twitter, the video sees Kate wishing the Red Roses "all the very best of luck" on the tournament, before promising to set her alarm clock early to "cheer you on all the way".

WATCH: Kate's message to the Red Roses

"Hello, everyone. I wanted to take a moment to wish the Red Roses all the very best of luck for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. I had so much fun with you all at Twickenham earlier this year and I cannot wait to see how you get on during the tournament," she said.

She continued: "For many of the team, this will be the first World Cup you've played in.

Kate at Twickenham Stadium with her son Prince George earlier this year

Congratulations on being selected for the squad. I know this will be a particularly proud moment in your career so far, and I hope you enjoy every minute.

"I was also delighted to hear that some of the winning squad from 2014 are back to help bring the cup home again."

Concluding her message, she added: "Good luck for the weeks ahead. I'll be setting my alarm clock early to cheer you on all the way."

Kate won't be the only one in the royal family waking up early to watch the matches, as Mike Tindall revealed on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and the Rugby, that he too would be setting the alarm at whatever time needed to follow the World Cup.

Kate became their patron in February

Kate was announced as the new patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League in February, taking over the roles from brother-in-law Prince Harry.

For her first outing as their patron, she joined Eddie Jones's England side for a training session at Twickenham Stadium, dressed in the full kit, as she completed exercises with members of the men's and women's squads.

Speaking about her engagement later on his podcast, Mike confessed the mother-of-three looked "effortless" on the pitch.

Co-host Alex Payne told Mike and James Haskell: "Well can I just say something which is 77 caps for your country [James] and 75 caps for your country [Mike], she looks a more natural rugby player than both of you put together."

Mike replied: "I text Ellis [Genge] and said, 'Mate, please tell me anything she messed up on' so I could sort of… family WhatsApp group, get to her, and he said, 'No she was actually pretty good, and she was really good at kicking,' and I was like [sighs]. But she has this competitive nature." "She looked unbelievably natural," agreed Alex.