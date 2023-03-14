Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews' heartwarming birth announcements The Princess of Wales's sister shares Arthur, Grace and baby Rose with husband James Matthews

Pippa Middleton has three children with her husband James Matthews, just like her older sister The Princess of Wales' and Prince William do. The sisters have a close bond, as we see in the video below.

Pippa, 39, and James, 47, welcomed their youngest child Rose in summer 2022 and they also share son Arthur, four, and daughter Grace, who turns two on 15 March. The family have recently enjoyed a holiday to the glamorous Carribean island of St Barts.

WATCH: Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton's sweet bond in pictures

Loading the player...

Pippa kept details of her third pregnancy very quiet and we only realised that she was expecting when she debuted her bump at the late Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace celebrations in June 2022.

Pippa and her husband James, brother of former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, were equally private about the births of her elder two children, although we do know that she chose to welcome her son and daughter at London's St Mary's Hospital – the same place that her royal sister Kate gave birth.

Pippa and James were married on 20 May 2017 at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire which is close to her parents' home. Her niece Princess Charlotte and nephew Prince George were a bridesmaid and page boy at the happy occasion.

Here, we take a look back at the birth announcements of Pippa and James' three children…

The birth of Pippa Middleton's son Arthur

Pippa and her husband James welcomed their first child, Arthur Michael William Matthews, on 15 October 2018 at St Mary's Hospital's Lindo Wing.

A spokesperson told HELLO! at the time: "James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well."

Arthur's middle names are thought to pay tribute to members of the family – Michael is Pippa's father's name and was also the name of James' younger brother who tragically died in 1999 while climbing Mouth Everest.

MORE: Princess Kate's birth stories with babies George, Charlotte and Louis

Pippa while expecting Arthur

A few days prior to Arthur's birth, Pippa was seen attending Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in Windsor. The expectant mother looked glowing in a green, long-sleeved dress with a matching hat. She was joined by her husband James and her brother James Middleton.

Pippa's pregnancy was revealed in April, around the same time that her sister Kate gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis.

Shortly after the happy news was revealed, Kensington Palace said in a short statement from the Prince and Princess of Wales: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James."

LOOK: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' £17million London mansion is fit for royalty

Sisters Kate and Pippa Middleton

Pippa confirmed the news herself in June in her Waitrose Magazine fitness column, writing about her first trimester. She revealed: "I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal."

She also wrote: "When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realised I needed to adjust my normal four to five-day-a-week routine and find a way of continuing my exercise safely throughout the three trimesters. So, the journey of pregnancy fitness began."

Pippa - who is known for her love of sport – added that she continued to play tennis, saying: "I've been a tennis fan since childhood, as player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout pregnancy."

"Take Serena Williams - she famously proved that women can play a high level of tennis from two months (when she won the 2017 Australian Open) up to eight months."

LISTEN: Royal photographer reveals what really went on during William and Kate's skiing photoshoot with kids

The birth announcement of Pippa Middleton's daughter Grace

Pippa and James welcomed their second child, Grace Elizabeth Jane, on 15 March 2021 at around 4.22am, weighing 6lbs 7oz. A family source told HELLO!: "Mother and baby are doing well. She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."

Grace is the fifth grandchild of Pippa's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and another cousin for Prince William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

RELATED: Princess Kate reveals sweet unknown detail about Prince George as a baby

Pippa and James' beautiful wedding day

The baby girl's middle names are a sweet tribute to her grandmothers Jane Matthews and Carole Elizabeth Middleton. Perhaps the name is a nod to their royal relation, the late Queen Elizabeth II too.

Shortly after the birth, Carole was seen arriving at Pippa and James's five-story townhouse to help with baby duties. Carole will no doubt have loved meeting her new grandchild so soon and lending a helping hand to Pippa with her newborn and toddler Arthur.

READ: The Queen's birth stories of her children Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward

The Middleton family (from L-R Michael and Carole, James and Pippa, James Middleton)

Pippa kept relatively quiet during her second pregnancy and was only spotted out and about a handful of times, walking in her exclusive West London neighbourhood.

The birth announcement of Pippa Middleton's daughter Rose

According to PEOPLE, Pippa gave birth to her daughter at the end of June 2022, just weeks after attending the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace.

Pippa shortly before the birth of her third child

We did wonder whether Pippa had welcomed her third child when she missed this year's Wimbledon tennis championships in late June, early July. The columnist is an avid tennis fan who rarely misses the opportunity to soak up some world-class sport from the Royal Box.

Duchess Kate was also noticeably quiet with her royal engagements during the week of 27 June – perhaps helping her sister with her newborn?

In March this year, Pippa and James held a christening for seven-month-old Rose, with the Prince and Princess of Wales among the guests. The service was held in the couple's local village church in Berkshire, the Daily Mail's Richard Eden confirmed.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.