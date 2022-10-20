Prince Harry appears for the first time since Queen Elizabeth's funeral at surprise San Francisco trip Harry was in the US

Prince Harry stepped out on Wednesday as the special guest at the BetterUp Masters of Scale Summit, in his first public appearance since the funeral of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The organisation took to Twitter with a black-and-white photo of the Prince chatting to CEO of BetterUp, Alexi Robichaux, ahead of his appearance and royal fans were so delighted.

Harry was pictured with the CEO of BetterHelp

The comments section of the tweet was flooded with replies: One royal fan wrote: "This is so fantastic. Please post the video." A second added: "Go Harry!!!!" A third penned: "Would love to hear from Prince Harry."

Harry interviewed olympian Chloe Kim for BetterUp in July

Mercy Corps CEO Tjada D'Oyen McKenna, who was at the summit tweeted a segment of the speech that Harry made from "boss standpoint".

The tweet read: " 'From a boss standpoint if you see your people as numbers, you will fail. You can't treat them as numbers, but folks who need a human connection to fire on all cylinders.' Wise words from Prince Harry! #MastersOfScaleSummit."

Back in July this year, Prince Harry worked with BetterHelp within the capacity of his new role as Chief Impact Officer.

Harry opened up about mental fitness

The father-of-two interviewed US Olympian Chloe Kim and others as part of the short film made by the coaching and mental health company.

"We all have greatness within us," Prince Harry said at the start of the clip. "Mental fitness helps us unlock it. It's an ongoing practice, one where you approach your mind as something to flex, not fix."

He then asked Chloe – who he called the "Queen of snowboarding" – to describe "the relationship between the mind and the body when it comes to operating at peak performance".

Chloe took a break from competing after the 2022 Winter Olympics and also following the 2018 season, and she replied: "It would be unrealistic for me to expect to go out there and land an amazing run, learn a new trick if I wasn't feeling good mentally."

She also explained during the interview: "And I can't expect myself to perform at my peak when I'm doubting myself and I'm feeling negative emotions."

