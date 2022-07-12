Prince Harry appears in new video for BetterUp with Chloe Kim Harry interviewed US Olympian Chloe Kim

Prince Harry has made an appearance as part of his new role as chief impact officer for BetterUp, calling on royal fans to remember that we "all have greatness within us".

The father-of-two interviewed US Olympian Chloe Kim and others as part of the short film made by the coaching and mental health company.

MORE: Inside Meghan Markle's $225 per month fitness studio

"We all have greatness within us," Prince Harry said at the start of the clip. "Mental fitness helps us unlock it. It's an ongoing practice, one where you approach your mind as something to flex, not fix."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry opened up about mental health as he interviewed Olympian Chloe Kim for BetterUp

He then asked Chloe - who he called the "Queen of snowboarding" - to describe "the relationship between the mind and the body when it comes to operating at peak performance".

Chloe took a break from competing after the 2022 Winter Olympics and also following the 2018 season, and she replied: "It would be unrealistic for me to expect to go out there and land an amazing run, learn a new trick if I wasn't feeling good mentally.

READ: Meghan Markle's 'debilitating' hidden illness she was hospitalised with

MORE: Meghan Markle reveals her favourite location for an ultra-luxury girls' trip

"And I can't expect myself to perform at my peak when I'm doubting myself and I'm feeling negative emotions."

Harry interviewed olympian Chloe Kim for BetterUp

She continued: "If I'm not feeling good mentally, then it will jeopardize my physical health and they go hand in hand. And, so, for the past couple of years, I've just been prioritizing that, listening to my body and I'm in such a better place."

He also spoke to BetterUp user Blu Mendoza who shared her love of journaling and psychologist Adam Grant, who revealed that physical activity helps his mental health.

MORE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family getaway to the Wyoming mountains

MORE: Meghan Markle reveals her favourite location for an ultra-luxury girls' trip

Harry shared in February that he takes time every morning for his own mental health.

Harry spoke about the importance of mental fitness

"Even if you only have a 15 minute slate of white space, I now put in about half an hour or 45 minutes in the morning when I'm like 'Okay, one of the kids has gone to school, the other one is taking a nap.' There's a break in our programme," he told Serena Williams during the virtual event.

He then added how he uses his free time to better himself, revealing: "It's either for workouts, taking the dog for a walk, get out into nature, maybe meditate."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.