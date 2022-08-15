Royal children's new boarding school revealed after shock scandal It's all change for the Danish royal family

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik have made the decision to change their children's schools after scandalous allegations surfaced.

Prince Christian of Denmark, 16, was pulled out of the Herlufsholm Boarding School amid the reports, and he will now enroll in Ordrup Gymnasium.

An explosive documentary surfaced long-standing claims of bullying, violence and even sexual assault.

Prince Christian's sister Princess Isabella, 15, was set to attend the same school too, but now she will be a pupil at Ingrid Jespersens Gymnasieskole instead.

The Danish royal children are moving schools

"After the Crown Prince’s family's deliberations during the summer, a decision has been made about the coming school year. In the new school year, HRH Prince Christian starts 2nd grade at Ordrup Gymnasium in Gentofte and HRH Princess Isabella starts 9th grade at Ingrid Jespersens Gymnasieskole in Copenhagen," the Danish household announced.

Mary and Frederik concluded their statement by saying: "With thoughts about the many students who will continue at Herlufsholm, it is our hope that the school now gets more peace to ensure the necessary changes and succeeds in creating a culture in which all thrive and feel safe."

The couple admitted that they were "deeply shaken" by the reports and that is evident in their decision for their children to change schools.

They aren't the only royals to switch schools though, as even the Duchess of Cambridge moved school mid-term.

Herlufsholm Boarding School has been the centre of scandalous comments

Kate Middleton was pulled out of Downe House and relocated to the mixed boarding school of Marlborough College which was supposedly a result of bullying.

Fellow dormmate, Gemma Williamson once recalled to the Daily Mail: "Apparently she had been bullied very badly and she certainly looked thin and pale. She had very little confidence."

What we do know for sure is the Duchess thrived at Marlborough College, even joining the hockey team and making lots of good pals.

