Did this royal break the rules during secret Strictly Come Dancing visit?

Strictly Come Dancing is in full swing as the competition marks its seventh week and the show counts royalty among its fans, so much so that two were spotted in the show's audience back in November 2018.

The Countess of Wessex and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor, then aged 15, were photographed clapping, laughing and having the time of their lives. But it was thought at the time that Sophie may have been a rule breaker!

A debate was sparked after former Strictly contestant James Cracknell previously revealed on This Morning that he had been looking forward to his son turning 16 so that he could watch his dad on the dancefloor, suggesting that children under that age aren't usually allowed in the audience.

However, since then the matter has been cleared up as the Strictly website says that the minimum age for audience members is 14 and under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. Phew!

Louise and Sophie had an amazing time in Strictly's audience in 2018

And while we're yet to see the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in the live audience, the royal couple never miss an episode of the BBC One hit, according to host Tess Daly, who spoke exclusively to HELLO! in October 2019.

Lady Louise Windsor, now 18, started at the University of St Andrews earlier this year, where she is studying for a degree in English literature. The prestigious university holds a special significance for one royal couple, as it was where the Prince and Princess of Wales met.

Over the summer break ahead of her studies, the royal kept herself busy as she took up a job at a local garden centre.

