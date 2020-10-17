Strictly Come Dancing's royal fans revealed ahead of launch We've seen their royal moves in real life too!

The countdown to the new series of Strictly Come Dancing series is almost over and we know a few royals who will be settling down on the sofa to watch the competition kick off on Saturday night.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in October 2019, host Tess Daly confessed that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall never miss an episode of the BBC One hit, and Camilla has even spent a day at the Strictly studios!

"Camilla is a fan, she has been to visit us in the studio before and she spent half a day with us and it was wonderful, she was absolutely part of the whole process during the dress rehearsals, at the judge's desk, handling the panels and she really enjoyed her day," Tess told us at the time.

"She's such a lovely lady and she actually invited all of our crew to Buckingham Palace two years ago and we filmed part of our routine there for Christmas.

Camilla enjoyed a dance with Len Goodman in 2019

"She is a patron of the Osteoporosis society, so she hosted it for members of the charity in the ballroom in Buckingham Palace. It was just wonderful and she was part of it and she had a dance with our pros and it was just such a wonderful day, so it's a huge compliment that her and Charles are fans of the show."

In September 2019, Camilla took to the floor with former Strictly judge Len Goodman during a special engagement with the British Dance Council and her patronage The Royal Osteoporosis Society at Carisbrooke Hall in London.

Showing off her moves with Craig Revel Horwood in 2009

The Duchess also met current Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood back in 2009, when he taught her the cha cha cha and Camilla has even tried some moves with former Strictly professional Brendan Cole.

Charles and Camilla aren't the only royal Strictly fans. In 2018, the Countess of Wessex sat in the audience with her daughter Lady Louise Windsor to celebrate the young royal's 15th birthday.

