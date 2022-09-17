Prince Edward and Countess Sophie attend grandchildren vigil for touching reason The Queen is lying in state in Westminster Hall

Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn stood guard over their beloved grandmother's coffin in a touching vigil on Saturday evening.

MORE: Royal grandchildren follow in parents' footsteps with moving vigil for the Queen

However, there were two more members of the royal family in attendance as Prince Edward - who himself stood vigil alongside his siblings on Friday evening - and his wife, the Countess of Wessex, also decided to attend.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's grandchildren arrive for their vigil on Saturday

HELLO! understands that the Wessexes were present to support their children, who are comparatively younger than their cousins at 18 and 14, respectively.

MORE: Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex greet crowds at Buckingham Palace

MORE: Prince Edward & Sophie Wessex break silence following Queen's death with deeply personal statement

The youngest of the Queen's grandchildren stood with their heads bowed alongside their cousins, the eldest of whom, Peter Phillips, is 44.

The Queen's grandchildren stood with their heads bowed

As they took their places around the Queen's coffin, Sophie could be seen looking teary as she watched from a viewing platform alongside her husband. The vigil lasted for 10 minutes and ended with Prince William leading the royals away.

The other royal grandchildren's spouses were not present at the vigil, with Princess Kate and Meghan Markle remaining at home.

Sophie could be seen looking teary as she watched from a viewing platform

Lady Louise, who had just begun her studies at the University of St Andrews when the Queen passed away on Thursday 8 September at the age of 96, wore a black dress and a matching headband with a bow. Her younger brother James looked smart in a black suit.

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie pay tribute to their 'dearest Grannie' ahead of the Queen's funeral

The Earl and Countess have largely kept their children out of the public eye over the years, aside from big formal events such as Trooping the Colour. Lady Louise and James also took part in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The Wessex children had joined their mother in the viewing gallery on Friday as their father stood vigil over the Queen's coffin with King Charles, the Princess Royal and the Duke of York.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.