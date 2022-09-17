Countess Sophie's heartbreaking moment as she supports children at Queen's vigil Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn joined their royal cousins

The Countess of Wessex was visibly moved as she watched her children stand vigil over the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall on Saturday night.

Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, who are the late monarch's youngest grandchildren, joined their cousins as they stood guard.

Their parents, Prince Edward and Sophie, watched the vigil from a viewing platform, and the Countess looked full of emotion and pride.

WATCH: Countess Sophie is overcome with emotion at Queen's vigil

HELLO! understands that the Earl and Countess were present to support their children, who are comparatively young at 14 and 18.

Lady Louise and James both stood with their heads bowed alongside Peter Phillips, 44, Zara Tindall, 41, Prince William, 40, Prince Harry, 38, Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32.

James stands vigil with cousins Harry and Eugenie

Lady Louise, who has just begun her studies at the University of St Andrews, wore a black dress and a matching headband with a bow. Her younger brother James looked smart in a black suit.

The Queen's eight grandchildren stood vigil over her coffin

The Wessex children had joined their mother in the viewing gallery on Friday as their father stood vigil over the Queen’s coffin with his siblings, King Charles, the Princess Royal and the Duke of York.

The Earl and Countess have largely kept their children out of the public eye over the years, aside from big formal events such as Trooping the Colour. Lady Louise and James also took part in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Earlier on Saturday, Edward and Sophie surprised the crowds during an impromptu walkabout outside Buckingham Palace following a formal reception.

