Princess Anne's favourite comedy show revealed – you'll never guess! The Princess Royal has a wicked sense of humour

Princess Anne is known to have a great sense of humour – and she likes to tune in to comedy TV shows from time to time.

Now, her favourite funny programme has been revealed, thanks to comedian Adam Hills.

Adam met 72-year-old Anne this week when she made him an MBE for services to Paralympic sport and disability awareness at a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony.

The Australian funnyman, who has a prosthetic foot, has hosted Channel 4's The Last Leg with Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker since its inception in 2012.

Adam Hills (back left) with his Last Leg co-stars, Alex and Josh

He said of his conversation with the Princess: "We talked about comedy for five minutes, she asked me how I got into comedy, was it something I always enjoyed, whether I came here to do it, or was I doing it in Australia.

"I don't think I'm breaking royal protocol by saying she said her favourite comedy show was Would I Lie to You?. Then she asked if I'd been on it and I said no, and she seemed quite disappointed.

Princess Anne has a fantastic sense of humour

"I'll now call Lee Mack and tell him the Princess Royal watches him!" he added.

Anne has a reputation for her quick wit and droll sense of humour.

During the pandemic, the Queen got to grips with video calls with a little help from her daughter. The monarch and Princess Anne took part in a video call to support the nation's carers during National Carers' Week in 2020.

Anne was the late Queen's only daughter

In the footage, Her Majesty's Assistant Private Secretary Tom Laing-Baker can be heard introducing her, as Anne smiles and says: "Good morning at Windsor." Appearing on the screen, the Queen said: "Good morning. I'm very glad to have been able to join you."

Anne then tries to give her royal mother a rundown of how to use the video call, asking her: "Can you see everybody? You should have six people on your screen," to which she replies: "Yes, well I can see four anyway!"

The pair had a very close bond

The Princess Royal then joked: "Actually, you don't need me. You know what I look like!"

