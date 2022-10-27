Princess Anne cancels engagement in Uganda following tragic fire – details The royal kicked off her tour on Tuesday

Princess Anne cancelled a royal engagement in Uganda after a tragic fire broke out at Salama School for the Blind – the site of her upcoming visit.

The royal is on a four-day-long tour with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and was due to visit the school on Friday.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: "As a result of the tragic fire at the school on Monday, Her Royal Highness will now visit the charity at its Head Office in Kampala, where Her Royal Highness will meet charity representatives and families it supports. The Princess Royal will have an opportunity to pay her respects to those affected."

Her Royal Highness added: "I was shocked to hear the news of the tragic loss of life. The work of Sense International across many countries is hugely appreciated, working with such a vulnerable group of children. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and staff."

The royal cancelled an upcoming visit

Police in Uganda are currently investigating the fire that killed 11 children and injured a further seven. The fire reportedly broke out a barred window, preventing easy escape.

Princess Anne is currently on her first overseas tour since the heartbreaking death of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Her visit to Uganda marks the country's 60th anniversary of independence from Britain earlier this month.

On day one, the royal couple visited the Medical Research Council (MRC), Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), Ugandan Research Unit.

Princess Anne was joined by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence

During their visit, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence learnt more about the unit's work in producing high-quality research that contributes to the development of strong health policies for the control of infectious and non-communicable diseases.

On Wednesday, The Princess Royal opened Opportunity Bank Uganda Nakivale Branch at the Nakivale Refugee Settlement, unveiling a plaque to mark the special occasion.

Later in the day, Princess Anne paid a visit to Unleashed Youth Employment Project to meet refugee entrepreneurs who have benefitted from Opportunity Bank loans.

