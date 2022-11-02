King Charles pictured with Princess Anne and Prince Edward for first time since the Queen's funeral The royals were honouring athletes from Team GB

King Charles III has reunited with his younger siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, as the royals headed for a reception to honour the medal winning athletes from Team GB.

The trio were reuniting for the first time since the state funeral of their mother, the Queen, and they were joined by the monarch's wife, the Queen Consort, alongside the Queen's cousin, the Duke of Gloucester. A reception was held in Buckingham Palace for athletes from the Olympic and Paralympic teams who won medals at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

Ahead of the event, the royals all posed together for a gorgeous photograph, with the King looked incredibly dapper in a black suit with a blue tie.

The Duke of Gloucester wore a similar suit, while Prince Edward wore a grey one with a red tie.

The Queen Consort looked elegant in a stylish purple dress, while Anne looked equally as splendid in a black dress.

The royals reunited for the first time

Among the athletes at the event were divers Tom Daley and Matty Lee, who won a gold medal at the 10m synchronised diving.

Recalling a previous Buckingham Palace reception in which he met the late Queen, Tom revealed that Her Majesty had mused about becoming a gymnast.

"I had a conversation with Her Majesty about how she would make such a great gymnast because she was so small," the Olympic champion revealed.

“She noticed I was with some of the divers and gymnasts and noticed we were smaller then the other athletes.

Tom was one of the athletes present

“And I said 'the smaller you are the faster you spin' and she said 'maybe I should have been a gymnast’ and I was like 'well you’re the Queen'."

Matty also shared details about his conversation with the King, revealing that they spoke the dangers of doing a belly flop from diving from such a height.

"I did not think I would be talking about belly flops on a Wednesday night with the King," the diver joked.

Princess Anne is the president of the British Olympic Association, while Prince Edward is a patron of the British Paralympic Association.

