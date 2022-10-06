Princess Anne stuns fans with very surprising down-to-earth gesture The Princess Royal is heading home

Princess Anne is one of the most popular royals, in no small part thanks to her unassuming and modest approach.

That was never more evident than on Wednesday when she arrived at JFK airport to catch a commercial flight back home to the UK.

Cutting a very understated figure, Anne could be seen carrying her own bags as she made her way through the terminal, in photos obtained by MailOnline.

She was discreetly dressed in tailored black trousers, a polo neck and matching blazer, and accessorised with a monochrome scarf and pearl drop earrings.

Princess Anne is often named the hardest working British royal

Anne has just concluded a whirlwind visit to New York, further cementing her position as the hardest working royal.

During her stay, she visited a number of different sites – including the Cosmopolitan Club where she was guest of honour at a gala dinner for the English Speaking Union. And she later surprised royal watchers by taking a trip on the Staten Island ferry to see the National Lighthouse Museum. After being asked to be their patron.

The Princess took a ride on the Staten Island ferry

"It was very kind of them to ask," she told Vanity Fair in 2020 ahead of her 70th birthday, when the patronage was first announced.

"How [Robert] Stevenson built those lighthouses [along the coast of Scotland] is just phenomenal. They're very important and need to be maintained, and that's a part of the maritime sector I'm interested in, and I like trying to raise that profile."

Anne and Timothy have been married since 1992

Being at sea is a personal pleasure for the Princess and on the rare occasions she does get time off, she told the publication she enjoys sailing up the west coast of Britain with her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. "It's just my husband and I," she said with a smile.

Anne and Timothy's romance began in the late 1980s and they were married at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle in December 1992.

