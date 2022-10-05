Princess Anne's INCREDIBLE confession resurfaces after surprising royal engagement The Princess Royal is so down-to-earth

Princess Anne is one of the royal family's hardest working members – and she carried out yet another engagement this week with a visit to Microsoft UK.

The 72-year-old was in high spirits during her trip on Monday, with the company later sharing a post celebrating her attendance.

But – despite appearances – the visit was an unusual choice for Anne, given her previous comments on technology.

Earlier this year, she spoke to Meaghan Kall, an epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency, during which she made a surprising revelation.

According to Meaghan, she asked Princess Anne if they could "connect on Twitter".

"Goodness me, no!” Anne replied. “I don’t even have an email account."

That’s not to say that the Princess isn’t tech-savvy. During lockdown in the summer off 2020, she helped her mother, the Queen, log into a video conference.

"Can you see everybody? You should have six people on your screen." Anne could be seen asking the monarch. "Yes, well, I can see four anyway," the Queen responded.

Anne joked in reply, "Ok fair enough. Actually, you don't need me. You know what I look like!"

In the documentary Anne: The Princess Royal At 70, she spoke further about connecting online.

"With online technology, being in touch is one thing, but it’s not quite the same, the ability to meet people, that’s what makes the difference," the Princess Royal said.

She also shared her dislike for social media. "I mean, I know what Twitter is but I wouldn’t go anywhere near it if you paid me frankly," she joked. "But that’s a slightly different issue."

Unlike other royals, including her brother, King Charles, and nephew Prince William, Anne has chosen not to have dedicated social media. Instead, the royal family's main social media accounts share Anne's activities with royal fans.