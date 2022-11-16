I'm a Celebrity star Mike Tindall's special relationship with his mother-in-law Princess Anne The rugby player lives on the Princess Royal's estate!

Former rugby union player Mike Tindall is currently making waves on ITV's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

The sportsman has so far embraced jungle life with a care-free attitude. Last week, we saw the campmate perform a hilarious rendition of Boom Boom Shake the Room and on Sunday, Mike sparked an online frenzy with his tiny "bikini bottoms". Need we say more...

Aside from his sporting success, the 44-year-old is best known for his royal connections after the Otley-born star tied the knot with Zara Phillips – the late Queen's granddaughter – in 2011.

Having married into the British royal family, Mike shares a special bond with his royal in-laws. As Mike continues his quest to be crowned king of the Australian jungle, the team at HELLO! is taking a deep dive into his fun relationship with his mother-in-law, Princess Anne.

A shared passion for sport

Over the years Mike and Princess Anne have bonded over their love of sport. Whilst Mike is a former member of the English squad, Princess Anne is an ardent supporter of the Scottish rugby team. The Princess Royal rarely misses a home match and has even travelled abroad to support her national team.

The sporting duo adore rugby

Despite their common love for sport, it turns out Princess Anne wasn't such a huge fan of Mike's broken nose. According to the professional rugby player, Princess Anne even asked him to have surgery ahead of his wedding to Zara in 2011.

The former rugby player has broken his nose eight times

Reflecting on his mother-in-law’s request, Mike added: "It was a light-hearted, jokey comment. It wasn't a big deal. Look at my nose – can you blame her?"

Life at Gatcombe Park

Mike and Zara live a stone's throw away from Princess Anne on her sprawling Gatcombe Park estate. The couple have their own family home which they share with their three children, Mia, eight, Lena, four and baby Lucas, one.

Zara and Mike live close to Princess Anne

The estate is a convenient location for the Tindall family, with equestrian Zara having many of her horses stabled there. The couple have a new open-plan kitchen and dining room, a luxurious home gym and a smart home office where Mike recorded his podcast during lockdown.

Gatcombe Park is Princess Anne's private royal residence

The Princess Royal lives in the main Grade-II listed home with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, 67. Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips, 44, also lives within the grounds of the 700-acre estate, along with his daughters Isla, ten, and Savannah, 11.

Zara and Mike welcomed Lucas in 2021

In a sweet tribute to Zara and Mike, Princess Anne has decorated her private home with a plethora of joyous family portraits. Among them is a stunning photo of her daughter Zara on her wedding day. Zara and Mike tied the knot on 30 July 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh and the ceremony was attended by all senior members of the royal family.

Behind palace walls

I'm a Celebrity fans will no doubt be hoping to gain an insight into the royal family via Mike's appearance on the hit show. Despite James Haskell saying Mike will "mind what he says", the former rugby player has lifted the lid on some of the royal family's lighter moments.

The loved-up couple met in Sydney

On Monday's episode, Mike confessed he had to walk away from Princess Anne at Zara's 30th birthday bash after his trousers split. The former rugby player told his fellow campmates Seann Walsh and Babatúndé Aléshé that he was dancing with the Princess Royal when his flared trousers ripped, unfortunately revealing his boxers.

The father-of-three opened up

Recalling the mortifying incident, Mike said: "Zara had like a 30th birthday, it was a disco 70s-themed one. I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits - rugby player's bum and legs - so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a [expletive] drop in front of my mother-in-law."

Mike shared his royal blunder

He continued: "Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said 'nibble my nuts'." His words prompted an applause from Seann and Babatúndé.

He added: "As I've turned round, she's gone, 'I'd rather not.' I've gone, 'Yeah I'm going' and walked off."

