Princess Anne has become a grandmother for the fifth time! Her daughter Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday - making this royal baby the Princess Royal's first grandson.

Princess Anne, 70, already has four granddaughters - Peter and Autumn Phillips' children, Savannah, ten, and Isla, eight, along with Mike and Zara's daughters, Mia, seven, and Lena, two.

WATCH: Mike Tindall reveals the birth of his baby boy on his podcast

The newest addition to the family was born on Sunday, weighing 8lbs 4oz. A spokeswoman for the couple said: "Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall."

Mike and Zara's baby boy is also the Queen and Prince Philip's tenth great-grandchild. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th great-grandchild when circumstances allow."

Meanwhile, the Tindalls currently live close to Zara's mother on Anne's Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire – so she will no doubt get to meet the new baby very soon.

Princess Anne is a doting grandmother - here, pictured with little Mia

Former rugby star Mike revealed his son was born on the bathroom floor at their Gatcombe Park home, after they were unable to make it to the hospital.

Speaking on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, Mike said: "Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor."

Zara and Mike welcomed a baby boy on Sunday

Tindall described how he rushed to get a mat for his wife. "So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

The tot is 22nd in line to the throne after his older sister Lena, although like his mother, baby Lucas is not likely to grow up to be a working royal.

