I'm A Celebrity's Matt Hancock treated by medics after suffering scorpion sting The politician was stung by a scorpion on Sunday

I'm A Celebrity contestant Matt Hancock has been treated by medics after being stung by a scorpion in the jungle camp on Sunday morning.

MORE: Olivia Attwood breaks silence on pregnancy rumours following shock I'm A Celeb exit

The former health secretary was looked after by the show's crew after the arachnid penetrated his finger.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Hancock makes his I'm A Celeb debut - and Seann Walsh can't contain his shock

Luckily for Matt, the sting wasn't poisonous and he went on to face his fifth Bushtucker trial, which will be aired in Sunday night's episode.

Fellow campmate Babatunde Aléshé commented on the scorpion sting after hosts Ant and Dec revealed Matt had been voted for his fifth Bush Tucker trial. The comedian said: "Do you know what Matt? You are the man, you are the man, four trials and you got stung by a scorpion, and you have to go do a trial."

Matt is set to take on the House of Horrors in the upcoming instalment, which will see the politician trapped with two and a half million flies as he navigates an "eerie house in the jungle" full of critters.

RELATED: Matt Hancock's family's thoughts on him taking part in I'm a Celebrity revealed

SEE: Who is Matt Hancock's ex-wife Martha? Everything you need to know

The trial comes after Matt's campmates confronted him in Friday's episode over his breach of Covid guidelines at the height of the pandemic in 2021, when he was pictured embracing his colleague, Gina Coladangelo.

Matt was stung by a scorpion on Sunday morning

DJ Chris Moyles asked Matt if he had received a fine for the kiss, to which he replied: "I didn't break any laws. Guidance is different."

When asked by A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas why he had broken his own guidance, Matt replied: "Because it was a mistake, because I fell in love with somebody."

Loose Women star Charlene White then shared how she'd personally been impacted by the guidance, revealing that she couldn't visit her aunt in hospital before she died from Covid.

Matt was confronted by his campmates in Friday's show

"I had to sit by myself in the church at her funeral," she said. "We couldn't hug each other because we were following guidance. And I get that you fell in love, I understand all of those things, but sorry for a lot of families like mine doesn't really cut it."

After the discussion had broken up, Matt privately said to Charlene: "Do you know what it is actually, what I'm really looking for is a bit of forgiveness, that's what I’m really looking for."

In the Bush Telegraph, Charlene said that Matt's admission came as a surprise to her, but Chris was less convinced, telling Scarlette: "He's trying to portray that he’s being totally honest and it's eating away at me."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.