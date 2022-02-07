Princess Anne enjoys sporty outing with Sir Tim Laurence and son-in-law Mike Tindall The Princess Royal is a big rugby fan

The Princess Royal enjoyed a sporty outing with Vice Admiral Sir Laurence over the weekend, days after the Duchess of Cambridge was handed two new rugby patronages.

Princess Anne, 71, was accompanied by her husband as they attended a Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and England at BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland on Saturday.

The Queen's daughter wore a navy double-breasted coat and a green and blue tartan scarf underneath what appeared to be a branded Scottish Rugby Union jacket as she watched the action from the stands.

The Princess has been patron of the Scottish Rugby Union since June 1986 and is a regular at matches.

Scotland were victorious in their first match of the tournament, winning 20-17 against Eddie Jones's side.

Princess Anne pictured in the stands with her husband (top right)

Princess Anne's son-in-law and former rugby union star, Mike Tindall, was also among the crowd at Murrayfield on Saturday as he shared a video from the Hospitality Finder's Green Room experience on Instagram.

Mike, who married Anne's daughter Zara in 2011, played outside centre for Bath and Gloucester, and won 75 caps for England between 2000 and 2011. He was also a member of the English squad which won the 2003 World Cup.

The father-of-three currently hosts The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast with Alex Payne and James Haskell.

In December, Lorraine Kelly said that receiving her CBE for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity by Princess Anne was "extra special" with the presenter adding that they spoke about their mutual love of Scotland.

"She (Princess Anne) loves Scotland and supports Scottish rugby, very visibly with her tartan scarf on," Lorraine said. "I think she genuinely loves Scotland and that was really nice and we just talked about that."

The Duchess of Cambridge has been handed two new rugby patronages

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge was made patron of Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League last week, taking over the roles from brother-in-law, Prince Harry.

Kate stepped out for an England Rugby training session at Twickenham Stadium last Wednesday, where she showcased her skills.

Her husband, Prince William, is also patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, and there's a chance we could see the couple in the stands as England take on Wales on 26 February.

