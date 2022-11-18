Prince William hugs young boy as he makes sweet promise – see adorable photos The Prince of Wales is a father-of-three

Prince William was on official duty on Friday as he headed RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, where he met military families.

During one sweet moment, the Prince of Wales was heard listening to a young boy, Blake, who was wearing a Pudsey Bear headband, before embracing him. The three-year-old presented the royal with a picture he had drawn of Mickey Mouse and Blake's mother, Laura, revealed that William had vowed to "put it on his fridge" when he returned home.

Laura then revealed that her son decided he wanted a hug from the father-of-three, explaining: "He walked off and then Blake decided he wanted to ask William for a cuddle so he followed him and said: 'Please William may I have a cuddle' and he did."

Elsewhere on the visit, the heir to the throne was quizzed on which football team he supported, and who he was backing in I'm a Celebrity. The royal will be spoiled for choice with relative Mike Tindall and former Lioness Jill Scott currently battling it out to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

During his visit, William donned a pair of virtual reality goggles that had been designed to improve the maintenance of fighter jets.

However, he decided not to try out an exoskeleton suit that can help ground crew with repetitive and tiring tasks.

William and Blake shared a sweet hug

William also learned about Project Marshall, a multibillion- pound equipment upgrade programme to enhance the RAF’s air traffic services across Lincolnshire, as he toured the military base.

The Prince's solo visit comes a day after his wife made a solo trip to Reading to meet displaced Ukrainian families and learn more about how a centre is supporting the local community.

Impressed by their output, Princess Kate heaped praise on the centre's "inspirational work". Over on Instagram, the royal's social media team shared a clip from Kate's visit. The caption read: "The inspirational work of the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre is non-stop, and it's changing lives!

"Whether that's through providing practical advice on employment and housing, delivering educational classes for children or building social connections, the centre is at the heart of the community.

The royal tried on some virtual reality goggles during his trip

"It's also fantastic that The Royal Foundation has been able to help support First Lady @olenazelenska_official's mental health strategy in recent weeks and will continue to do so moving forwards."

Royal fans were left dazzled by the Princess of Wales' poignant visit, with many drawing attention to her selfless acts of kindness. "This is one of the many examples of why we adore you," noted one follower in the comment section, whilst another penned: "Thank you, Your support is priceless and really important for Ukrainians."

"Such a wonderful and important visit," gushed a third, and a fourth remarked: "She's just amazing. Such ability to communicate and reach people."

