Prince Philip's incredibly meaningful wedding gift to Queen Elizabeth II revealed

Prince Philip had a passion for design. A talented oil painter, he also famously helped with the refurbishment of Windsor Castle when it was destroyed by a fire in 1992, designing a striking stained glass window for the private chapel.

So it is perhaps unsurprising that he put his talents to good use ahead of his marriage to the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947. The Duke presented his bride-to-be with a stunning diamond bracelet that held great personal sentimental value. It has come to be known as 'The Queen's Wedding Bracelet' and is among the most treasured of the jewels in Her late Majesty's collection.

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's 1947 wedding

The diamonds used in the bracelet came from an exquisite tiara owned by Philip's mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg. She gave it to her son to create some jewellery for his soon-to-be fiancée; Elizabeth's striking engagement ring contained diamonds from the tiara - a three carat diamond solitare with five smaller diamonds on either side.

Philip then used the remaining jewels to personally design an Art Deco-style bracelet for his bride, which was crafted by London jeweller Philip Antrobus and presented to the Princess on her wedding day.

The Queen has worn her wedding bracelet on a number of occasions

Other gifts received by the bride included a 19th-century necklace of diamonds and sapphires given to her by her father, King George VI, and a diamond and ruby necklace from her mother, Queen Elizabeth. The couple also jointly gave a pair of Cartier diamond and platinum earrings.

The Wedding Gift Bracelet remained a firm favourite of the Queen throughout her reign, and she was photographed wearing it on a number of occasions over the seven decades the couple were married, including her official Diamond Jubilee portrait.

Duchess Kate wore the bracelet to the Chinese State Banquet (on her left hand)

Touchingly, the monarch lent her precious bracelet to the Duchess of Cambridge, who first wore it to the Chinese State Banquet in 2015. She was also seen wearing it at the 2016 Diplomatic Reception and at the 2017 BAFTA Awards.