Princess Eugenie shares unseen royal christening photo with baby August - first look The royal gave birth to her first child in 2021

Like many, Princess Eugenie has been reflecting on the year that has just ended, and she shared some gorgeous photos of some of her major moments.

LOOK: 9 unseen royal wedding photos: from Princess Eugenie to Meghan Markle

One massive event for the royal this year was that she welcomed her first child, August with husband Jack Brooksbank. In November, August was christened at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, at an event that was attended by the Queen following concerns about her Majesty's health.

In her recap of the year, Eugenie shared a photo of her son that hadn't been seen before, as she cradled him while inside the chapel.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie becomes teary as she recalls introducing baby August to Prince Philip

The photo saw the royal mum-of-one looking down at her son who seemed transfixed by everything happening around him. The youngster was wearing the Honiton lace christening gown.

READ: Why Princess Eugenie's Christmas will be bittersweet this year

SEE: Princess Eugenie's slinky winter outfit has a seriously clever hidden detail

Eugenie's cousin, Zara Tindall, who welcomed her third child earlier this year, was also seen in the background, cradling her own baby, Lucas.

But the 31-year-old also reflected on some of the sadder moments of the year, as she shared some photos of her grandfather, Prince Philip, who passed away in April.

In a tribute, she wrote: "Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021. A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts."

Eugenie treated fans to a never-before-seen photo

Fans were quick to offer their own well-wishes, as one said: "Happy New Year to you and your family," and a second added: "Huge love to you all. Happy 2022."

PHOTOS: Princess Eugenie steps out for second festive outing after supporting Kate Middleton

SEE: Royals in chic skiwear! Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie & more

A third said: "Gorgeous Pics. Happy New Year to You All too," while a fourth commented: "Happy New Year YRH. Wishing you and your family a blessed and safe 2022."

The royal was close to her grandfather

The royal will hopefully have a much better 2022, which will see her watch her firstborn grow up, and her grandmother, the Queen, will mark her platinum jubilee.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.