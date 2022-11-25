Prince Joachim says they are 'on the right track' with royal family following royal title drama The Prince's children are set to lose their royal titles next year

The Danish royal family was thrown into a state of disarray after Queen Margrethe made the decision to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles.

From 1 January 2023, Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Prince Hendrik and Princess Athena will instead be referred to as the Count or Countess of Monpezat. The decision did not go down with sections of the royals, including Prince Joachim, whose children were affected by the move, and he expressed his displeasure at the move.

In a new interview with Danish newspaper B.T. the Prince shared that his family were on "the right track" following further discussions.

Joachim and wife Princess Marie were in Frederikskirken, opening a Christmas market, when they were asked what it was like to be back in Denmark; the couple currently live in Paris.

Speaking to the publication, he explained: "There is a lot to work on. Communication was what was missing. We have met and we are on the right track."

He also confirmed that his family would be spending the festive season abroad rather than with the rest of the Danish royals.

Joachim and Marie were opening a Christmas market

The relationship has progressed from last month, in which the royal said his relationship with Queen Margrethe was "complicated" following her decision, and ahead of a meeting with her.

Margrethe has since apologised to her grandchildren for how the move was handled, but confirmed that it would still be going ahead.

In a statement shared to the royal family's official Instagram page, the Queen wrote: "There have been strong reactions in recent days to my decision to the future use of titles for Prince Joachim's four children. Of course, it affects me. My decision has been long made. With my 50 years on the throne, it's only natural to look back and to look forward.

Queen Margrethe has controversially stripped the titles of Joachim's children

"It is my duty and desire as Queen to ensure that the Monarchy is forever forming in pact with time. It sometimes requires making difficult decisions, and finding the right time will always be difficult. To wear a royal title entails a number of obligations and tasks, which will in the future restrain fewer members of the royal family.

"This adjustment, which I see as a necessary assurance for the future of the Monarchy, I wish to make in my time. I have made my decision as a Queen, mother and grandmother, but as a mother and grandmother I have underestimated how much my youngest son and his family feel."

She finished by adding: "This makes a big impression, and I'm sorry for that. No one should doubt that my children, in-laws and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I hope now we as a family can find peace to get through this situation ourselves."

