Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delight fans with candid selfies - and they're so romantic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had royals fans smitten after a stunning array of romantic selfies were shared on Thursday as the trailer for their brand-new Netflix documentary dropped.

The teaser, posted by the official Instagram page of the streaming platform, showcased the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looking more in love than ever in a series of black and white photos. One stunning snap saw the husband-and-wife duo looking glamorous as they kissed in a lavish kitchen.

WATCH: Netflix share teaser for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docu-series

Captioning the video were the words: "Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix."

Another photo in the heartwarming collection saw the pair cuddled up with one of their pups as well as intimate photos of the actress whilst she was pregnant.

The couple looked so content in the snaps

Fans of the couple rushed to comment on the touching montage. One penned: "Can't wait!!!!!" alongside a string of loved-up emojis.

A second added: "Love them," next to a red love heart emoji. A third penned: "Yes! I'm here for this [red love heart emoji]".

In the video, the candid photos were hown whilst an audio clip of sporadic comments made by the couple and their unseen interviewer were played.

The trailer was a pleasant surprise for fans of the duo

"Why did you want to make this documentary?" the interviewer asks. Harry is then heard saying: "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

After which Meghan says: "When the stakes are this high doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

Whilst Netflix haven't confirmed the date, Page Six reported that the series will be released on 8 December.

Harry and Meghan left the UK in 2020

The docu-series comes nearly three years after the royal pair decided to break away from the royal family and start a life together in the US.

Speaking to The Cut in August, Meghan explained: "The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story…"

"I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on."

