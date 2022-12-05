Photo of Prince Harry taken with ex Chelsy Davy features in Netflix docuseries trailer – details Harry & Meghan is set to air on Netflix on 8 December

Since Netflix released the first trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, fans have been analysing every photo shown in the one-minute video.

From Mike and Zara Tindall's fleeting appearance in their wedding dance photo, to Harry's new music talent being revealed for the first time, the trailer has already shown a lot.

But over the weekends, fans noticed that one of the photos shown of Harry, initially also featured his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

As the trailer shows pictures of the Prince throughout his childhood, one from his teenage years, which shows him putting his hand in front of a paparazzi's camera, makes an appearance.

A photo that appears on the trailer was taken back in 2007, and it initially featured Chelsy Davy

The photo in question was taken in September 2007, at Heathrow Airport, and while the photo is cropped in, it featured Harry with a protective arm around Chelsy, who was walking by his side.

At the time of the photo, Harry was 22 years old and had travelled to Heathrow to meet Chelsy, 21, after her 11-hour flight from Johannesburg had landed at 6:20am.

Fans of the couple won't have to dissect every single detail from the trailer for long, as the six-episode docuseries is set to air in just four days.

Harry and Chelsy were together from 2004-2011

Whilst the streaming giant or the couple are yet to confirm the official launch date, reports indicate that it will air on 8 December.

The synopsis of the series reads: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

"With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family's relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."

