Princess Kate's next tiara moment could be sooner than you think - details

After wowing royal fans on the green carpet at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston, the Princess of Wales is expected to don a tiara in London this week.

According to The Telegraph, King Charles will host his first annual Diplomatic Reception, which has been traditionally held at Buckingham Palace to honour foreign and British diplomats. It is believed to be taking place on Thursday, as the first three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary series on Netflix drop.

The white-tie event was last held in 2019 and has been unable to take place for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Royal family members usually turn out in force for the reception, with ladies wearing evening gowns and tiaras, and men donning tuxedos.

It will be the first time the King and his Queen Consort Camilla will have hosted the Diplomatic Reception, which will see around 500 guests mingle in the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace.

It comes after the King and Queen Consort, along with Prince William and Kate, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex welcomed the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, for a state banquet at the monarch's London residence last month.

The Princess of Wales stunned in an embellished white Jenny Packham gown and the Lover's Knot tiara – a favourite of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Princess Kate, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at the state banquet

William and Kate carried out a three-day tour of Boston last week, where they met a number of special organisations close to their hearts, as well as meeting with the President of the United States, Joe Biden. The royal couple then went on to host the Earthshot Prize Award Ceremony on Friday evening.

The event celebrated and awarded funding to environmental projects that will better the world for future generations, and among the people who handed out awards were David Beckham, Home Alone star Catherine O'Hara and No Time to Die star Rami Malek, while Billie Eilish performed remotely for audiences.

In keeping with the theme of sustainability, Princess Kate wore a bright green gown by Solace London, which she rented from HURR.

