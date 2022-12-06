Prince William and Princess Kate's flirty moment you might have missed from Boston royal tour - video The royal couple married in 2011

The Prince and Princess of Wales rarely show public displays of affection, but cameras at a basketball game picked up a flirty exchange between the couple.

Prince William and Kate, both 40, visited Boston in early December, where they hosted the Earthshot Prize Awards.

DISCOVER: Everything Princess Kate has said about Meghan Markle

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate's flirty moment at basketball game

On the first day of their three-day-visit, the pair sat courtside to watch an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

Kate, wearing a vintage Chanel blazer, was spotted leaning in closely as she and William looked to be having a deep conversation.

The couple, who have been married for over 11 years, exchanged grins and at one point, William raised his eyebrows at his wife and gave her a knowing nod.

MUST SEE: Inside Prince William & Princess Kate's luxury five-star hotel in Boston

MORE: Prince William breaks silence after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release explosive trailer

The couple are big sports fans

The Prince and Princess both beamed as they were then shown on the big screen at the TD Garden arena.

After the second quarter with the game tied 47-all, William and Kate watched as the Celtics honoured their long-standing tradition of recognising a "Hero Among Us", heralding individuals working to positively impact the community.

On Tuesday, Kensington Palace shared some stunning behind-the-scenes images from the Earthshot Prize Awards.

The black and white photograph, shared to William and Kate's official Twitter account, shows the couple standing close and smiling as they look into each other's eyes.

MORE ON ROYALS: New photo from Prince William and Kate's wedding emerges - and it's stunning

William and Kate exchanged giggles during the game

Princess Kate looks flawless in her off-the-shoulder gown by Solace London, which she rented from HURR, complete with an emerald and diamond choker that belonged to Princess Diana. She also wore halo emerald and diamond earrings mounted in platinum by Asprey.

William, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in a blue velvet blazer, which he's worn to past royal events, and bowtie.

Fans went wild for the image. “Wow such a beautiful picture!! There’s so much love between Their Royal Highnesses,” one remarked, while a second shared: “That’s exactly how The Queen used to get caught looking at Prince Philip, William you’re so cute! Always love this beautiful girl who has been your rock and our pride.”

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.