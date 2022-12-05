Inside Prince William & Princess Kate's luxury five-star hotel in Boston

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Prince and Princess of Wales have just returned from Boston after a three-day tour of the US centred around the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

SEE: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's NYC hotspots: Where the royals dine, stay and party in the Big Apple

Their jam-packed tour schedule saw the couple attending a Boston Celtics basketball game, as well as formally leading the countdown to Earthshot by lighting up City Hall – and other prominent buildings in Boston – green, in a spectacular visual tribute. But did the couple enjoy any downtime during their time stateside?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate arrive at Earthshot Awards in Boston

It seems that Prince William and Princess Kate had little time to themselves during their whistlestop tour, but the couple no doubt enjoyed the luxurious amenities at the Four Seasons Hotel in the Back Bay neighbourhood where they were staying.

The lavish five-star hotel was the perfect place for the royals to seek some much-needed R&R between official engagements.

TRENDING NOW: Prince William & Princess Kate's £3,300 'secret' Heathrow suite revealed

The Princess of Wales paid a visit to Harvard University during her tour

Located alongside the Victorian brownstone homes of the affluent Back Bay neighbourhood, which is a hub for designer boutiques, fashion chains, art galleries and patio cafes set in elegant brick townhouses, Four Seasons Hotel Boston was the ideal base for the couple to explore "America’s Walking City."

Though it's not confirmed which room William & Kate stayed in, the hotel's Royal Suite seems the most fitting accommodation for the Waleses.

SEE: Meghan Markle's LA hotspots: Where to spot Prince Harry & Meghan if you're planning a trip stateside

READ: What do the royals eat when they travel first class?

The expansive sixth-floor suite offers an eight-seater dining room, a media room, a service kitchen and a baby grand piano. The royals could wind down in the evenings in the thick terry bathrobes and slippers, before settling down to sleep on the hotel's down pillows.

The $15,139 per-night Royal Suite also offers a stunning marble bathroom complete with a separate shower and bathtub, plus an additional powder room.

The Royal Suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston

The Four Seasons offers fairly reasonable rates for other rooms in the hotel for those wishing to indulge in five-star luxury, unlike the royals' $19,000 per-night 4,830 sq. ft penthouse suite at The Cove in the Bahamas during their Caribbean royal tour.

The royals stayed in The Cove's most refined lodging offering on-site. The suite is touted as being "immaculately designed to provide guests with luxury, sensuality, and white-glove Bahamian service".

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.