Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to release Netflix volume on Princess Kate's big day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are poised to release the first episode of their Netflix docu-series on 8 December.

In the latest eye-opening trailer, the streaming giant revealed that Volume II will be available to watch on Netflix from 15 December – the same day as the Princess of Wales' special Christmas carol concert.

Whilst the concert is set to air on Christmas Eve, the celebratory event is due to take place at Westminster Abbey next Thursday. In tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the concert will honour the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life.

Members of the Royal family will be among those attending, alongside guests ranging from those involved in grassroots community projects, charity workers and volunteers, to emergency responders and armed forces personnel, ITV said.

Princess Kate's carol concert will inevitably coincide with the Sussexes bombshell documentary, Harry & Meghan.

In the new one-minute trailer, Prince Harry narrated: "There's a hierarchy of the family. You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories... It's a dirty game."

In reference to his late mother, Diana, the Duke of Sussex continued: "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn't want history to repeat itself. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

Billed as a Netflix Global Event, the streaming giant has promised an "unprecedented and in-depth documentary series" over six episodes where Harry and Meghan "share the other side of their high-profile love story".

Netflix said the show "explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

This isn't the first time Meghan and Harry have threatened to overshadow Prince William and Princess Kate. During the Prince and Princess of Wales' whirlwind Boston trip, the Sussexes made headlines around the world with their first official Netflix trailer.

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, revealed: "I think that everyone in the Prince Princess of Wales' team is just very keen to keep the focus on Earthshot. That's the whole reason they're here and this is something they've been building up to for 18 months.

"So they're going to be very disappointed that the attention is going elsewhere at the moment and I'm sure that there are going to be concerns about what's to come in this documentary."

