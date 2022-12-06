Princess Kate and Prince William look so in love in new behind-the-scenes photo The couple have been married since 2011

It's been 11 years since Prince William and Princess Kate were married at Westminster Abbey.

And it's clear the royal couple are still head over heels in love – as evidenced in a brand new photo this week.

A snapshot was shared William and Kate's official Twitter account, taken behind the scenes at the Earthshot Awards in Boston on Friday.

The black and white photograph shows the sweet couple standing close and smiling as they look into each other's eyes.

William and Kate share the look of love in the new photo

Princess Kate looks flawless in her off-the-shoulder gown by Solace London, which she rented from HURR, complete with an emerald and diamond choker that belonged to Princess Diana. She also wore halo emerald and diamond earrings mounted in platinum by Asprey.

William, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in a blue velvet blazer, which he's worn to past royal events, and bowtie.

The Princess applauds her husband at the Earthshot Awards

Fans went wild for the image. “Wow such a beautiful picture!! There’s so much love between Their Royal Highnesses,” one remarked, while a second shared: “That’s exactly how The Queen used to get caught looking at Prince Philip, William you’re so cute! Always love this beautiful girl who has been your rock and our pride.”

A third noted: “These images seem so different to what they used to provide in the past. Nice to see their other side of service and duty.” And a fourth simply stated: “What a picture!!!” alongside a red love heart.

Princess Kate captured walking out onto the stage

The official caption for the photos reads: Behind the scenes at the second annual #EarthshotPrize awards ceremony. Celebrating brilliant solutions and the inspiring people behind them!”

It comes just days after a new picture from William and Kate's wedding came to light. The couple’s Christmas card from the year they were married shows the newlyweds on their big day, sitting together in the 1844 room at Buckingham Palace.

William and Kate on their wedding day in 2011

William has changed his uniform from the ceremony into his Irish Guards frock coat uniform and Kate's beautiful Alexander McQueen dress is on full display, with its train beautifully placed to the side.

