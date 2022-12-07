Meghan Markle opened up about suicidal thoughts so 'no one feels alone' The Duchess of Sussex spoke frankly at the Ripple of Hope Awards

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she opened up about having suicidal thoughts because "I don't want anyone to feel alone".

At the Ripple of Hope Awards in New York on Tuesday, Meghan, 41, was asked why she decided to talk about that period in her life during her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Page Six reports that the mum-of-two told the crowd: "I don't want anyone to feel alone.

"And when you've been through anything that's challenging, and everyone, especially in the past few years with lockdown and COVID, that spike in numbers of people having an experience they might not be voicing."

Meghan and Harry spoke to the crowd after receiving their award

"We all need to, when we can, if we feel brave enough, to just speak honestly about your own experience," she said: "It gives other people space and the courage to do the same, but more than that to really feel like you're not alone, because I think that is often what can be the largest hindrance when you feel that way, you don't see a way out."

The Sussexes received the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award in honour of their "heroic" stance against racism within the royal family.

Meghan says she spoke out to help others

After picking up their award, Meghan added of her decision to speak out: "But ultimately, if you feel like there's someone else that has a lived experience, they've gotten to the other side, and gave example of resilience, an example of 'there is a happy ending', I think that's what most people are probably seeking out in those moments.

"And that's why I made the decision to just say 'if my experience can help someone else not feel the same way or to know that there’s hope then it’s worth every second of whatever comes with it.'"

Meghan admitted she had suicidal thoughts when pregnant with son Archie, saying during the 2021 Oprah interview: "I was really ashamed to say it and to admit it to Harry, because I know how much loss he has suffered. But I knew if I didn't say it, that I would do it and I just didn't want to be alive anymore and that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought."

If you have been affected by this story and wish to seek help, Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you're feeling, or if you're worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.