The hidden message you missed in King Charles's first Christmas card Queen Consort Camilla also appears in the photograph

This week saw the release of King Charles's first Christmas card as monarch.

DISCOVER: Palace sources deny claim made in Harry and Meghan's Netflix series

The chosen image was especially poignant; it was taken on 3 September 2022, just five days before the death of his beloved mother, the Queen. And it seems there was another hidden message in the festive photo.

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's Christmas card revealed

Loading the player...

The picture was taken at the Braemar Games – a favourite of the royal family since September 1848 when Queen Victoria first attended.

REVEALED: Prince William relives nativity play drama and father King Charles' incredible reaction

DISCOVER: Why royals missed family weddings: Queen Camilla's work, Prince Philip's forbidden sisters & more

King Charles' mother was also known to be a great fan of the Games and always appeared in incredibly high spirits whenever she attended.

The Games was one of the Queen's favourite events

Notably, the Christmas card photo marked the first time that Charles had attended on behalf of his mother; 2022 was the first time she had been unable to attend in her 70-year reign.

FIND OUT: Unnoticed royal wedding dramas: Prince Philip's family, Princess Diana's stain & more

PHOTOS: King Charles' bittersweet Christmas makeover at royal homes

The photo was perhaps chosen to reflect that transition – and demonstrate Charles's desire to continue the traditions set out by his mother.

King Charles and Camilla attended this year's event - days before the Queen's death

The King has already confirmed that he will host Christmas at Sandringham this year – just as the Queen did annually.

He and his wife, the Queen Consort, will travel to the royal family’s Norfolk property for the festive season. His family, including Prince William, Princess Kate and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are expected to gather, alongside fellow guests, including Sarah Ferguson.

William, Kate and their children are expected to spend Christmas with the King

The King will also continue the tradition of delivering a Christmas Day speech to the nation.

It will also be the country's first speech delivered by a King in some 70 years. And the first time in history that a King's Christmas speech will be televised; the previous King George VI's speeches were broadcast via radio.

Charles's speech will no doubt see him pay tribute to his 'beloved mama', who passed away on 8 September at the age of 96.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.