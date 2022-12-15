WATCH - Meghan Markle kisses Prince Charles in sweet behind-the-scenes wedding moment The second half of the docuseries dropped on Thursday…

The second part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries dropped on Thursday and in the first of three new episodes, King Charles made a touching appearance.

The then Prince Charles was captured in a heartfelt behind-the-scenes moment giving his new daughter-in-law a kiss on the cheek in a black-and-white wedding photo.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share sweet behind-the-scenes wedding moment with King Charles

In the snap, the Duchess and the King were surrounded by friends, family and the priest, whilst their wedding photographer captured the special moment.

The photo was shown in the episode not longer after Meghan explained why she chose her father-in-law to walk her down the aisle on her special day.

King Charles and Meghan captured in the sweet moment

She said: "Harry's dad is very charming and I said to him: 'I've lost my dad in this so him as my father-in-law was really important to me.' So I asked him to walk me down the aisle and he said yes.

The sweet snap was one of many unseen photos from the couple's special day another showed in the episode saw Prince Harry kissing Meghan's mother Doria Ragland on the cheek.

Another fabulous moment shared in the documentary showed the couple cutting their wedding cake with a sword at St. George's Chapel before recalling their first dance together, which was to Land of 1000 Dances. The song was played whilst images of the pair twirling on the dancefloor flashed up on the screen.

Doria and Prince Harry also shared a sweet moment

The late Queen Elizabeth was also shown in a sweet photo from their wedding which saw her enter the church with her son Charles.

Earlier in the episode, Meghan reflected on her first engagement with Her Majesty. "I treated her as my husband's grandma," said Meghan. "And knowing that of course there has to be a completely different sense of propriety in public when you're sitting and having breakfast to just be able to talk.

"When we got into the car in between engagements she had a blanket and she put it over my knees and we were sitting in this car with this blanket and I thought: 'I recognise and respect and see that you're the Queen, but in this moment I'm so grateful that there is a grandmother figure because that feels like family'.

Meghan and Harry cutting their cake

"And because I was so so close with my grandmother," Meghan said, adding she had taken care of her grandmother "in her final years".

The Duchess of Sussex added of her engagement with the Queen that it was "such a good day, we laughed".

