Princess Eugenie's special bond with Archie and Lilibet revealed - watch The royal mum-of-one is close to cousin Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie shares a close bond with her cousin, Prince Harry, and it seems this has extended to his children, Archie and Lilibet, too.

The Duke and Duchess of York's youngest daughter, 32, features in the final episode of Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's bond with Archie and Lilibet revealed in Netflix doc

Loading the player...

Footage shows Eugenie, dressed casually in leggings and a baseball cap, playing on a beach in California with a nearly three-year-old Archie.

It's believed to have been recorded around the time that Eugenie visited her cousin and his wife in the States back in February, when the Princess joined Harry at the Super Bowl.

INSIDE: Prince Harry and Prince William's sad relationship: shouting spats and the 'wedge' between them

Eugenie and Archie play on the beach in sweet scenes

The grinning royal cousins are seen on a golf buggy as they arrive at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as well as enjoying a bicycle ride along the beach.

There are only six years between Harry and Eugenie, and she was one of the first family members to know about his romance with Meghan.

Eugenie joined Harry at the Super Bowl in February

In the first three episodes of the docuseries, Harry and Meghan shared details of their Halloween night out in Toronto with Eugenie and her then future husband, Jack Brooksbank.

The foursome went incognito to a post-apocalyptic themed Halloween party, before Harry and Meghan's relationship was revealed to the world.

MORE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with Princess Beatrice

And after the Sussexes relocated to the US, it was confirmed in late 2020 that Eugenie and Jack had moved into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, just months before welcoming their first child, August.

The couples have children close in age, with August being just four months older than Harry and Meghan's daughter, Lilibet, who was born in June 2021.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.