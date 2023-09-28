Prince Archie plays piano and sings nursery rhyme in rare family footage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a fascinating insight into their family and home life in their Netflix docuseries last December.

From Prince Archie's love of baking and Princess Lilibet's first steps, Prince Harry and Meghan documented their departure from royal life and their move to Montecito, California.

In one heartwarming clip from episode six, little Archie, now four, confidently plays a toy piano as he sings Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, which you can watch in the video below.

WATCH: Archie plays piano and sings in sweet home video

The tot, wearing a navy hooded top and beige trousers, showcased his musical talents as he played in the Sussexes' family home in Montecito.

No doubt the sweet moment made parents Harry and Meghan burst with pride.

© Netflix Harry, Meghan and Doria celebrating Archie's first birthday

The six-episode series also captures an adorable interaction between father and son, as Harry and Archie spot hummingbirds in their garden.

Clips also include Lilibet's tentative steps as she holds on to her mother's hands as she's learning to walk. Meghan is pictured gardening with her young children and Harry is also seen playing football with Archie.

The docuseries has given the most insight we've seen into the Sussexes' family life, with Harry and Meghan only releasing a handful of pictures of Archie and Lilibet since their births in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan with Archie and Lilibet in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage

While Archie was born at London's Portland Hospital and spent the first five months of his life living at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, Meghan and Harry had already moved to the US by the time Lilibet arrived.

Meghan opted to give birth to her daughter at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, and Lilibet made her first trip to the UK last summer during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

During their return to London, Harry and Meghan celebrated their daughter's first birthday at Frogmore Cottage, sharing footage of their tea party in the Netflix series.

