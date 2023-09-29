Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's trip to visit Princess Eugenie in Portugal revealed - details

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry travelled to Portugal last week where they paid a secret visit to see the Duke's cousin, Princess Eugenie.

The pair were spotted in Melides, Aljento, which is around 80 miles from the country's capital city, Lisbon. The couples chosen location comes as no surprise as it is close to where Princess Eugenie and her adoring husband Jack Brooksbank share their lavish family residence in Comporta.

© Getty The couple headed to Portugal after the Invictus Games

Meghan and Harry travelled without their two children, Archie and Lilibet, according to Portuguese publication Nova Gente which revealed the news first. The couple travelled to Portugal following the end of the Invictus Games, which were held in Dusseldorf, Germany, from 9-16 September.

Eugenie, Jack, and their two-year-old son, August, and baby Ernest have been splitting their time between Portugal and London since 2019. Jack, and his business partner, Mike Meldman, are working on a 300-home development project along the luxurious Portuguese coastline for the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, with one of the lavish properties, playing royal residence to the family-of-four

The family-of-four split their time between Portugal and London

The luxe location would have been the perfect break for the Duke and Duchess after their non-stop week at in Germany where they fully immersed themselves in the Invictus Games. All week, the pair attended a variety of different sports and met with players and their families to hear their inspirational stories.

The Duchess arrived in Dusseldorf on Tuesday 19 September and the first order of business was an appearance at the friends and family dinner where she made a speech.





She said: "I'm sorry that I was a little late to the party. Just like so many of you this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fisher House had created, so I just had to spend a little bit more time at home getting our little ones settled at home getting milkshakes, doing school drop off,

She also revealed that she wanted to bring the royal youngsters to experience the games when they are older. She added: "We can't wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is."