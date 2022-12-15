Duchess of Sussex reveals heartwarming message Beyonce sent after Oprah Winfrey interview Beyonce praised Meghan for her 'bravery'

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that Beyonce texted her after the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview that aired in the Spring of 2021.

Footage of Meghan and husband Prince Harry on their computers in the days after the interview was broadcast globally showed Harry gasping as Meghan exclaimed: "Beyonce just texted!" The video below shows Meghan revealing to Harry the contents of the text.

Meghan also revealed that Beyonce texted her that she believed Meghan "was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed".

"That's well said," replied a thoughtful Harry.

The scenes were included in the sixth and final episode of the pair's Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan.

Three new episodes were released on Thursday 15 December, and featured a number of shocking claims by the couple, from Harry's details of screaming rows with Prince William, to claims he was blocked from seeing the Queen, to their "cold reunion" with the royals and allegations of "institutional gaslighting".

Meghan reads the text to Harry

Prior to the release of the latest episode, the royal family had maintained a wall of silence surrounding any allegations, and they continue to do so as when asked for a response, both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace declined to comment.

The second instalment of Harry & Meghan certainly proved more explosive than the opening three episodes.

It included an appearance from Jenny Afia, a partner at Schillings Law Firm London, who stated that she had seen evidence showing that there was "a real kind of war" against Meghan and that "there was negative briefing from the palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people's agendas".

But it also showed the happiness that pair have found in California, and the close bond Harry maintains with his cousin Princess Eugenie.

Eugenie and Archie play on the beach in sweet scenes

The Duke and Duchess of York's youngest daughter, 32, features in the final episode of Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, with footage showing Eugenie, dressed casually in leggings and a baseball cap, playing on a beach with a nearly three-year-old Archie.

It's believed to have been recorded around the time that Eugenie visited her cousin and his wife in the States back in February, when the Princess joined Harry at the Super Bowl.

