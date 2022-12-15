Buckingham Palace reacts following shock claims in Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries The second half dropped on 15 December

The royal family found themselves in the spotlight on Thursday following the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries part two.

The three new episodes featured a number of shocking claims by the couple, from Harry's details of screaming rows with Prince William, to claims he was blocked from seeing the Queen, to their "cold reunion" with the royals and allegations of "institutional gaslighting".

Prior to the release of the latest episode, the royal family had maintained a wall of silence surrounding any allegations.

And they continue to do so. Asked for a response, both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace declined to comment.

Harry and Meghan made a series of explosive claims

The second installment of Harry & Meghan certainly proved more explosive that the opening three episodes.

It included an appearance from Jenny Afia, a partner at Schillings Law Firm London, who stated that she had seen evidence showing that there was "a real kind of war" against Meghan and that "there was negative briefing from the palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people's agendas".

The couple pictured with the late Queen

"Meg became this scapegoat for the palace and so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid less favourable stories being printed," her friend Lucy Fraser also claimed.

The suggestion that the royal family - and indeed to monarchy - would come under fire came when the first trailer for part two was released on Monday.

Prince Harry spoke about the fall out with his father

The couple could be seen making a series of extraordinary claims – from Harry stating, "They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us", and Meghan claiming, "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves."

A large number of social media users suggested at the time it would mark the end of the couple's relationship with the royal family. "Well, everyone. I think this will be the final nail in the coffin for any possible future family relations…" one wrote on Twitter at the time.

