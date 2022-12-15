Prince Harry and Meghan Markle miscarriage: Duke points blame in Netflix doc Meghan penned an op-ed for The New York Times

The Duke of Sussex has claimed Meghan suffered a miscarriage "because of what the Mail did" during her lawsuit battle with its publisher Associated Newspapers Ltd.

The sixth episode of the Netflix documentary reflects on Meghan's victory in her long-running case against Associated Newspapers – publisher of the Mail On Sunday and Mail Online – who she sued over five articles that reproduced parts of a "personal and private letter" to her father.

WATCH: Prince Harry blames legal battle for Meghan's miscarriage

Loading the player...

Recalling the effect of the legal action in 2020, Meghan said: "I was pregnant, I really wasn't sleeping, and the first morning that we woke up in our new home, is when I miscarried."

Harry said: "I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what The Mail did. I watched the whole thing. Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that, of course we don't, but bearing in mind the stress that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was. I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."

READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship timeline: from their first date to baby Lilibet

Harry opened up about his wife's miscarriage

Four months later, Meghan wrote a moving piece for The New York Times with the headline "The Losses We Share", which was praised by several UK baby loss charities at the time, including Tommy's.

The Duchess said: "When I reveal things that are moments of vulnerability, when it comes to having a miscarriage and maybe having felt ashamed about that, like, it’s OK, you're human, it's OK to talk about that.

"And I could make the choice to never talk about those things, or I could make the choice to say with all the bad that comes with this, the good is being able to help other people.

Meghan's New York Times piece was praised by baby loss charities

"That's the point of life, right, is connection and community like that."

The final three episodes of Harry & Meghan's Netflix docuseries were released on 15 December.

If you're looking for advice and support from Tommy's midwives following a pregnancy loss, you can contact the team at midwife@tommys.org. You can also call them for free on 0800 014 7800 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm).

If you have been affected by this story, The Miscarriage Association is a charity that offers support to people who have lost a baby. They have a helpline (01924 200 799, Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm) and an email address (info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk), and can put you in touch with a support volunteer.