Prince Harry & Meghan Markle reveal Archie's adorable American accent in new clip – watch here

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's adorable son Archie is growing up fast, and he's already picked up an American accent since moving with his parents to Montecito, in Santa Barbara, California. Want to hear it? You can listen to Archie's sweet accent in the video below.

In a number of heartwarming moments from volume two of the couple's Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, little Archie can be heard speaking to his doting mum as they read The Gruffalo together. Encouraging her son to take part, Meghan lets Archie fill in the blanks. She says:

"It's wonderfully good of you snake, but no, I'm having a feast with a…"

"A Gruffalo!" replies Archie, proudly.

Later on in the series, Meghan and Harry also released a clip of their eldest energetically drumming out a song for Meghan. Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed that he's even wearing a khaki T-shirt that says 'Love my mama' – so cute!

After drumming out his solo, the tiny tot's American accent is particularly obvious as he asks his mum: "Was that a good song?" Click the video and see if you agree!

Another of our favourite moments is when Archie asks Meghan: "Do you want me to play it again mama?"

Volume 2 of Harry & Meghan has shared some of the sweetest videos of Archie

It's not the first time that we've heard Archie's adorable American accent, as in October, the couple let him speak on their podcast.

At the time, Prince Harry could be heard telling his son: You can speak into it." Meghan then asked her son: "Archie, is it fun?" to which he replied: "Fun!"

