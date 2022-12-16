Princess Anne missed Princess Kate's Christmas concert for very apt event The Princess Royal had a busy schedule on Thursday

The royals turned out in force to attend the Princess of Wales's Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Thursday. However, one key member was absent – The Princess Royal.

Princess Anne, 72, often tops the list as the hardest working royal, carrying out 387 engagements in 2021 alone.

A scheduling conflict on Thursday meant that Anne couldn't join her family members at the service. Instead, the Princess Royal attended the London International Horse Show at ExCel London.

A photograph shared by the venue on Twitter showed Princess Anne wearing a brocade coat and smiling as she presented a trophy to one participant. The tweet on Friday read: "Who enjoyed last night?!? We did! Amazing to be joined by HRH Princess Anne Remember, if you’re coming to the #LondonHorseShow today or Saturday, please be aware of the train strikes taking place and to check before you travel."

It was an apt event for former equestrian Anne, who competed at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

Princess Anne at the London International Horse Show

Earlier in the day, in her role as Colonel of The Blues and Royals, the Princess Royal received Colonel Crispin Lockhart upon relinquishing his appointment as Lieutenant Colonel Commanding Household Cavalry and Colonel Mark Berry upon assuming the appointment.

She also attended a luncheon at Spencer House in London, according to the Court Circular.

While Anne was unable to attend Kate's carol service, her daughter, Zara Tindall and husband Mike, were among the family members to step out.

Anne's daughter Zara and husband Mike joined the royals at the concert

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, the Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank also joined the Prince and Princess of Wales in the Abbey.

The carol service, which will be broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve, is dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others.

