Prince William celebrates with friends as he attends ex-girlfriend Rose Farquhar's wedding

The Prince of Wales attended the wedding of his ex-girlfriend on Saturday, reuniting with old friends as the Princess of Wales stayed home with their three children.

Rose Farquhar wed George Gemmell, an old family friend, at the Church of St Mary the Virgin in Tetbury, Gloucestershire on Saturday 17 December.

Rose and William dated in 2000 after meeting at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire the summer after William completed his A-Levels at Eton, but before he attended St Andrews University in Scotland where he met his future wife Kate Middleton.

Rose went on to study acting in New York and in 2016 appeared as a contestant on The Voice.

The pair had known each other since childhood and she was reportedly his first serious girlfriend.

Pictures showed William wearing a tuxedo and no overcoat as he discreetly entered the church before the ceremony began as snow fell around the village. The newlyweds were also pictured wrapped up warm in blankets as they left the church in a vintage Land Rover.

Rose wore a snow-white fitted long-sleeved ballgown wedding dress with a fur stole detailing while George appeared to be wearing a kilt.

Other guests included another old flame of William's, Olivia Hunt, who was joined by her barrister husband Nicholas Wilkinson, as well as Kate's university boyfriend Rupert Finch, whom she dated before William.

Also there was Prince Harry's pal Tom 'Skippy' Inskip, and William and Harry's friend Guy Pelly.

Rose and George's wedding was announced in September. Her father told the Daily Mail that George "could not be a more charming son-in-law for the future".

"The Gemmells have been friends of ours for years. We’re absolutely delighted," he shared.

Rose attended William and Kate's 2011 wedding and was also pictured at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018.

