King Charles to host Christmas gathering at Windsor – Princess Kate and kids expected to join in

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are gearing up to host their first Christmas at Sandringham following the Queen's death in September – but before they do so, they are due to celebrate with all the extended family at Windsor.

According to The Telegraph, the King will host the traditional annual Christmas lunch for his wider family at Windsor Castle.

For many years, the Queen hosted her family at Buckingham Palace, with the last gathering taking place back in 2019, months before the pandemic hit.

Charles' guests will include the late Queen's descendants, as well as Princess Margaret's children and grandchildren, the Gloucesters and the Kents.

It is also expected that the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend.

The Wales family are expected to attend

The children are already enjoying their Christmas holidays after finishing their first term at Lambrook last week.

Whilst photographers are not invited to capture this private family event, the royals are usually photographed arriving by car.

News of Charles' party comes just hours after Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King, Queen Consort and members of the royal family will spend Christmas at Sandringham for the first time in three years.

Charles and Camilla will celebrate Christmas Day at the late Queen's former Norfolk Estate with members of the monarchy, marking a return to traditional royal festivities.

Zara and Mike and their three children are also expected at Windsor Castle

The gathering at Sandringham will be the first time the royal family has spent Christmas at the private royal residence since 2019.

Buckingham Palace said in a brief statement: "Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort accompanied by Members of the Royal Family will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church, on Sunday 25th December 2022."

It is thought that as well as members of Charles' family, Camilla's children and grandchildren will also join them for the first time since their wedding.

