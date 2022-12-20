King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla host festive lunch at Windsor Castle The royals appeared in high spirits

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla welcomed a whole host of relatives to Windsor Castle on Tuesday for a festive Turkey lunch.

After years of disruption caused by Covid-19, the royals reunited for a traditional gathering which included a lavish sit-down Christmas meal.

Here you can see footage from similar royal gatherings down the years.

Dozens of royals are expected to attend, with the Queen Consort and Earl and Countess of Wessex among the first to arrive. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were notably absent from the event, having opted to stay in the US.

The pre-Christmas lunch has typically taken place annually at Buckingham Palace on the Wednesday before Christmas, shortly before the monarch leaves for Sandringham for the festive period.

The monarch travelled down to Windsor by car. He looked particularly smart in a navy blue suit which he paired with a pale blue tie. Queen Consort Camilla followed shortly afterwards, dressed in a quilted jacket and a midnight blue blouse.

Also in attendance were Sophie Wessex, Prince Edward, and their daughter Lady Louise Windsor, in addition to Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

For many years, the late Queen hosted her family at Buckingham Palace, with the last gathering taking place back in 2019, months before the pandemic hit.

News of Charles' party comes just hours after Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King, Queen Consort and members of the royal family will spend Christmas at Sandringham for the first time in three years.

Charles and Camilla will celebrate Christmas Day at the late Queen's former Norfolk Estate with members of the monarchy, marking a return to traditional royal festivities.

In a brief statement, Buckingham Palace said: "Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort accompanied by Members of the Royal Family will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church, on Sunday 25th December 2022."

