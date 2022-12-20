Princess Marie speaks out as Danish royals prepare to spend Christmas apart There will be big changes for the Danish monarchy next year

Princess Marie emphasised the importance of communication between parents and their children, as the Danish royals prepare to spend Christmas apart this year.

The 46-year-old and her husband, Prince Joachim, are parents to Prince Henrik, 13, and ten-year-old Princess Athena. Joachim also has two sons from his previous marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg – Prince Nikolai, 23, and 20-year-old Prince Felix.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper, El Pais, Princess Marie spoke about her children and step-children's relationship.

"For us, it is very important to be together and talk about everything, in confidence, as a family," she said, adding that during mealtimes is always the best.

"I always tell my husband that we are very lucky because the four children love each other so much despite the age difference."

Paris-born Marie continued: "I will always encourage [the children] to have each other for the rest of their lives. When we are in Denmark they do a lot of things together. Seeing them united is very important to us as parents."

In September, it was announced by Queen Margrethe that Prince Joachim's four children will lose their titles and will instead be styled as His or Her Excellency Count / Countess of Monpezat.

The decision, when it was announced, caused great controversy amongst the royal family, with Joachim, Marie and Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, all speaking publicly of their upset.

The couple pictured with their children and Joachim's sons

Traditionally, the Danish royals spend the festive holiday at Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus. But this year, Queen Margrethe and her sister, Princess Benedikte, will spend Christmas Eve together at Djursland with private friends while spending the wider holiday period from 21 to 30 December at Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus.

Meanwhile, Margrethe's eldest son and heir, Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, along with their children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine, have travelled to Australia to spend time with Mary's family.

Marie and Joachim have also made their own plans for Christmas and will not be spending the festive period in Denmark. The couple, who currently reside in Paris, have not disclosed where they will be travelling to.

It has also been reported that Joachim and Marie will move their family to the US in the latter part of 2023.

