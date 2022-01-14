Crown Princess Mary and Princess Marie reunite for special occasion

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Crown Princess Mary and Princess Marie of Denmark were reunited as they stepped out to mark a special occasion in Copenhagen on Friday.

The royal sisters-in-law joined their husbands, Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim, as they participated in the Danish Parliament's celebration for Queen Margrethe's Golden Jubilee.

Crown Princess Mary looked elegant in a camel Gabriela Hearst dress with a caped coat and a pillbox hat, while Princess Marie teamed a sage green coat with a floral frock. Both their husbands donned suits and ties.

READ: The Danish royal family shares 'joy' as they celebrate adorable new additions to family

Loading the player...

WATCH: Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's style file

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie reside in Paris, France with their children, Prince Henrik, 12, and Princess Athena, nine, where the prince holds a role as Defense Attaché at the Danish Embassy.

Joachim also has two sons, Prince Nikolai, 22, and Prince Felix, 19, from his first marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

Gabriela Hearst 'Seymore' dress, £696, MyTheresa

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary live at Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen with their four children, Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 14, and 11-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

MORE: James Middleton shares gorgeous new 'family' photo after celebrating first Christmas as a newlywed

MORE: Prince Harry's first engagement of the year revealed

The Danish royals were reunited for the celebrations

Queen Margrethe ascended the throne on 14 January 1972 following the death of her father, King Frederick IX, becoming the first female Danish sovereign under the new Act of Succession.

Plans to mark the 50th year of her reign have been scaled back because of the pandemic, but bigger celebrations are planned for September 2022.

Queen Margrethe has reigned for 50 years

Margrethe's husband, Prince Henrik, sadly passed away at the age of 83 in February 2018.

The Danish royal family will also celebrate Crown Princess Mary's 50th birthday on 5 February.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.