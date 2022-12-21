Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's year in review - watch video From Netflix to royal reunions...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had quite the year and like many people, have experienced highs and lows.

This year has seen the culmination of Meghan's legal battle with The Mail On Sunday, while Prince Harry has launched his own lawsuit against the Home Office over police protection for his family.

After two years of restrictions with the global pandemic, 2022 has seen the return of public high-profile events for the Sussexes, including the NAACP Image Awards and the Ripple of Hope Awards.

And for the first time since 2020, Meghan flew to the UK with Harry to be part of the royal family's celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Sadly, Harry lost his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and there were moving scenes as the Sussexes were reunited with the royal family at the late monarch's state funeral in September. Discover the moving words the Duke wrote about his grandmother in the video.

The Sussexes ended the year with the release of their highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries, which saw the couple share their love story in detail, as well as document their relationship with the press and their decision to step back as senior royals.

A release date for Harry's forthcoming "intimate" memoir Spare was also confirmed, as well as the first look at its cover image.

