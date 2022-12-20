Real reason King Charles won't mention Harry and Meghan's Netflix drama in Christmas speech The monarch will deliver his first festive message as monarch

King Charles is preparing to deliver his first Christmas speech as monarch after a turbulent few weeks for the royal family.

The establishment found itself thrust in the spotlight as a result of comments made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their six-part Netflix series.

So far, Buckingham Palace has refrained from comment on claims made by the couple – including Harry's statement that it was "terrifying" to have brother Prince William "scream and shout at me" and "have my father say things that just simply weren't true" during negotiations surrounding the couple's decision to step back as working royals.

Relations between Harry and William are incredibly strained

Furthermore, there will be no mention of the drama in King Charles's Christmas Day speech for one very simple reason.

The monarch recorded his festive message shortly after the first collection of episodes of Harry & Meghan were released.

However, the second half – in which bombshell allegations were made, including Harry's statement that the palace "lied" to protect William – had not yet aired.

Charles pictured with Prince Harry in happier times

The King is thought likely to mention the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his festive broadcast, however The Telegraph understands that there was no desire to make any changes to his carefully considered message in the wake of Netflix show.

According to the publication, the speech was recorded on Tuesday, December 13.

Harry spoke about both his father and brother in the Netflix series

This year's Christmas message, broadcast on Sunday, December 25, will mark the UK's first from a king in almost 70 years. The speech is usually broadcast at about 3pm on Christmas Day, however this timing has not yet been confirmed.

King Charles will also make history as the first male monarch to address the nation on TV at Christmas. Before Queen Elizabeth II's first televised speech in 1957, her predecessor, King George VI, delivered his speeches on the radio.

While the theme of the King's speech has not been confirmed, it is likely he will pay tribute to his mother, the Queen, who died in September.

