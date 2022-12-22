Deborah Roberts tackles plummeting temperatures with the most relatable winter ensemble The ABC broadcaster is a doting mother…

Deborah Roberts took to social media on Thursday with a cosy photo of herself wrapped up in the biggest scarf you've ever seen as she tackled the plummeting temperatures.

TRENDING NOW: Royal family 2022 Christmas cards from around the world

The journalist, 62, was pictured sitting in the back of a car, draped in the huge winter accessory which was almost as long as her! She also added a chunky woolly hat to the festive look.

WATCH: Al Roker's wife thanks fans for support over "difficult time"

Loading the player...

Captioning the post, she penned: "First day of winter… taking no chances." The star was certainly set on staying warm as ahead of the quick selfie shared a photo of a large coffee she enjoyed before heading out into the cold.

RELATED: Al Roker returns home after sharing long-awaited update on hospital stay

ALSO POPULAR: Amy Robach's daughter shares heartwarming glimpse into family life during emotional time

The relatable snap comes just days after she pictured a heartwarming family with her reunion at her New York home as her husband Al Roker saw their children Leila, 24, Nicholas, 20, since he returned home from the hospital.

The star was ready to face the cold

The 68-year-old TV star, who has been a part of Today for over 25, was admitted to the hospital shortly after Thanksgiving due to blood clots and remained hospitalized for over two weeks.

While he did return home for a brief stint, he was hospitalized once again soon after the holiday for recurring issues, but thankfully, he's back to his old cheerful self after returning home.

The family enjoyed an exciting day decorating the tree with their sweet dog pepper who stole the show in the heartwarming snaps.

The family enjoyed a festive day together

Friends and fans of the stars were quick to rush in with sweet messages in the comments section.

One follower penned: "We missed you this week, but so glad you are all doing well," alongside a red love heart emoji.

A second added: "Merry Christmas to you and your family. Happy to see Al up and about."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.